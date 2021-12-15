Noble Thomas Signs With Oregon State

The Beavers added a promising young corner to their roster this morning, when Noble Thomas signed his letter of intent to play for Oregon State.

Thomas is a recent addition to the Beavers recruiting class. Originally an Iowa State commit, Thomas flipped to Oregon State just a few weeks ago. In addition to those schools, Thomas also received offers from Auburn, Boston College, Mississippi State, Nebraska, Ole Miss and West Virginia.

Thomas currently attends University High in Orange City, Florida. He stands at 6’1”, and weighs 185 pounds. You can check out some of his highlights below.

Signings are starting to come in fast, so be sure to check back with us throughout the day for more news.