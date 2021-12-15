Dylan Lopez Signs With Oregon State

Offensive line has been a strength for Oregon State lately, and it looks to be getting stronger, with interior lineman Dylan Lopez signing his letter of intent today.

Lopez is one of the most highly rated centers in the country, with ESPN ranking him number 2 at that position. Lopez also received offers from Arizona State, California, Colorado, Kansas, Michigan State, USC and Washington State.

Lopez, 6’2” and 285 pounds, currently attends IMG Academy in Bradenton, FL. Check out some highlights below.

Stay tuned for more signing day updates as news breaks.