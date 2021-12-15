 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Quincy Wright Signs With Oregon State

The Beavers bolster their defensive line with today’s signing.

By John Severs
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 20 Arizona State at Oregon State Photo by Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Oregon State has added another strong lineman to their squad, with Quincy Wright signing his letter of intent today.

Wright, rated as a three star recruit by 247 sports and the 95th best defensive lineman nationwide, also received offers from Arkansas, Colorado State, Kansas, Marshall, Minnesota and Ole Miss. He’ll likely play at DT for the Beavers.

Wright currently attends Duncanville High School in Duncanville, Texas. He stands at 6’2” and 270 pounds. Check out some highlights below.

