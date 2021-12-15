Quincy Wright Signs With Oregon State

Oregon State has added another strong lineman to their squad, with Quincy Wright signing his letter of intent today.

Wright, rated as a three star recruit by 247 sports and the 95th best defensive lineman nationwide, also received offers from Arkansas, Colorado State, Kansas, Marshall, Minnesota and Ole Miss. He’ll likely play at DT for the Beavers.

Wright currently attends Duncanville High School in Duncanville, Texas. He stands at 6’2” and 270 pounds. Check out some highlights below.

Stay tuned for more signing updates throughout the day.