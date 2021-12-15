Join BTD’s Capital One Bowl Mania Group Today!

Want to have some fun this bowl season and see how many bowl games you can pick correctly? Then head over to ESPN and join Building the Dam’s Capital One Bowl Mania group to gauge where you stand against the rest of Beaver Nation!

The process is simple. Simply click on the link above and make your picks and you’ll be able to follow along all bowl season to see where you stand against your fellow readers. But make sure you hustle up, the bowl games begin on this Friday and last all the way through the National Championship contest on January 10th.