Damien Martinez Signs With Oregon State

Oregon State has had a lot of great running backs in recent years, and they might have found their next one today, when Damien Martinez signed his letter of intent.

This Lone Star running back is heading to Corvallis.



Welcome to the family @damienfor6 ‼️#TrailBlazer22 x #BuildTheDam pic.twitter.com/eABV0BiCKa — Oregon State Football (@BeaverFootball) December 15, 2021

Martinez is a 5’10, 220 pound running back out of Lewisville High School in Lewisville Texas. last season he rushed for over 2,010 yards and 30 touchdowns, establishing himself as one of the best running backs in the state.

247sports has Martinez as a three star recruit, and the 45th best running back recruit in the country. He was also offered by Georgia Tech, Kansas, San Diego State and Texas State, but committed to the Beavers in June. Check out some highlights below.

Stay tuned for more Signing Day updates throughout the day.