Oregon State Basketball: Beavers Fall To UC-Davis For Ninth-Straight Loss, 71-64

There was hope that something would change on Monday night.

UC-Davis was the least formidable of foes that Oregon State had played since early season clashes against Tulsa and Portland State, the latter of whom the Beavers found a way to beat for their only win of the season. But unfortunately, the Aggies failed to be the catalyst for better for Oregon State and instead were another team that was simply too much to handle, as Wayne Tinkle’s group lost their ninth-straight game, 71-64.

In the loss, the Beavers had three played reach double-figures in scoring, including Ahmad Rand, who added a double-double (12 points, 10 rebounds) off the bench, as well as Jarod Lucas (14 points) and Dashawn Davis (13 points). Davis also grabbed 6 rebounds and 6 assists in 35 minutes of action.

As for the Aggies, sophomore Ezra Manjon busted out for a career-high 27 points and Caleb Fuller added 15 points, in a balanced team effort, where they shot 50.9% from the field.

The defeat puts Tinkle personally in a perplexing spot, as the 8th year head coach is clinging more to the success of last year’s stunning Elite Eight run in the NCAA Tournament than any improvements that this year’s model is currently showing. It also won’t help that Texas A&M is next up on their slate, a program that sits at 7-2 on the year with wins over Butler and Notre Dame.

Up Next: The Beavers host Texas A&M on Saturday, December 18th at 5:00 PM PT.