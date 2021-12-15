Melvin Jordan Signs With Oregon State

The Beavers have landed a player who could become one of their next great linebackers, with Melvin Jordan officially signing his letter of intent today.

Jordan is rated as a 3 star recruit by 247sports, who has him as the 49th best linebacker in the country. He was offered by schools including Arizona State, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Florida, Florida State, Illinois, Indiana, Miami, Minnesota and South Carolina.

He committed to Oregon State back in April, and with linebacker coach Trent Bray now the Beavers defensive coordinator, its easy to see him having a big role on the team in the near future. Jordan attends Calvary Christian High School in Saint Petersburg, Florida. He stands at 5’11” and weighs 215 pounds. You can check out some highlights below.

Be sure to check back throughout the day for more Early Signing coverage from Building the Dam.