Mathias Malaki-Donaldson Signs With Oregon State

Oregon State has officially picked up one of the nation’s most exciting young pass rushers, with Defensive End Mathias Malaki-Donaldson officially signing with the Beavers today.

Malaki-Donaldson first committed to the Beavers back in June. He was heavily recruited by many different schools, and was offered by Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida State, Kansas, LSU, Michigan State, Tennessee, UCLA and USC. USC made a late push to flip Malaki-Donaldson, but he elected to stick with the Beavers.

Malaki-Donaldson stands at 6’5” and weighs 220 pounds. He attends Oaks Christian High School in Westlake Village, California. Check out some highlights from his senior season below.

