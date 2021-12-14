Oregon State Basketball: Opponent Preview - UC-Davis Aggies (Game 10)

UC-Davis Aggies (4-3, 0-0)
- Head Coach: Jim Les (11th Season, Overall: 148–164)
- Points For: 70.0 PPG
- Points Against: 66.9 PPG
- Last Game/Streak: 81-40 Win vs. UC-Merced (2W)
The Skinny
- Elijah Pepper (15.4 PPG)
- Christian Anigwe (11.6 PPG)
- Ezra Manjon (11.1 PPG)
- Caleb Fuller (8.7 PPG)
- Kane Milling (7.4 PPG)
- Caleb McGill (4.0 PPG)
- Cameron Ba (3.6 PPG)
- Aaron Murphy (2.9 PPG)
Much like Oregon State’s basketball season has been all over the place, with a current eight-game losing skid in tow and a cancelled game on this past Saturday against Sacramento State due to COVID-19 protocols, UC-Davis’ 2021-2022 campaign has been similarly erratic at times as well, despite usually finding themselves as a steady program under head coach Jim Les.
The Aggies took down potential Mountain West contenders Utah State in their opening game and then concluded a three-game losing skid just weeks later with a 19-point defeat at the hands of Division II, Academy of Art. To be blunt, there’s not a lot to describe this UC-Davis squad besides the word “average”, where across the board, the Aggies score and defend at a regular pace and don’t really behold any noticeably attributes to set themselves apart in an always fluid Big West.
In a way though, it fits perfectly with the narrative of this game, which has to be all about Oregon State finally drawing their line in the sand and finding a way to stop the bleeding and get this season back on track. If they don’t, the Beavers will then have a Saturday meeting with Texas A&M which looks even more bleak and then only two more chances against mid-majors (Nicholls, Sacramento State) to find any victories before Pac-12 play begins.
Game Information
- Date: Tuesday, December 14th
- Time: 7:00 PM PT
- Location: Gill Coliseum (Corvallis, Oregon)
- Coverage: Pac-12 Network
