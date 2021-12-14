Oregon State Basketball: Opponent Preview - UC-Davis Aggies (Game 10)

UC-Davis Aggies (4-3, 0-0)

Head Coach: Jim Les (11th Season, Overall: 148–164)

Jim Les (11th Season, Overall: 148–164) Points For: 70.0 PPG

70.0 PPG Points Against: 66.9 PPG

66.9 PPG Last Game/Streak: 81-40 Win vs. UC-Merced (2W)

The Skinny

Elijah Pepper (15.4 PPG)

Christian Anigwe (11.6 PPG)

Ezra Manjon (11.1 PPG)

Caleb Fuller (8.7 PPG)

Kane Milling (7.4 PPG)

Caleb McGill (4.0 PPG)

Cameron Ba (3.6 PPG)

Aaron Murphy (2.9 PPG)

Much like Oregon State’s basketball season has been all over the place, with a current eight-game losing skid in tow and a cancelled game on this past Saturday against Sacramento State due to COVID-19 protocols, UC-Davis’ 2021-2022 campaign has been similarly erratic at times as well, despite usually finding themselves as a steady program under head coach Jim Les.

The Aggies took down potential Mountain West contenders Utah State in their opening game and then concluded a three-game losing skid just weeks later with a 19-point defeat at the hands of Division II, Academy of Art. To be blunt, there’s not a lot to describe this UC-Davis squad besides the word “average”, where across the board, the Aggies score and defend at a regular pace and don’t really behold any noticeably attributes to set themselves apart in an always fluid Big West.

In a way though, it fits perfectly with the narrative of this game, which has to be all about Oregon State finally drawing their line in the sand and finding a way to stop the bleeding and get this season back on track. If they don’t, the Beavers will then have a Saturday meeting with Texas A&M which looks even more bleak and then only two more chances against mid-majors (Nicholls, Sacramento State) to find any victories before Pac-12 play begins.

Game Information