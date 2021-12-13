Oregon State vs. Utah State: Betting Line on the Move

The Oregon State Beavers and Utah State Aggies meet up this Saturday for the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium. The Beavers opened the game as 7.5-point favorites according to Draft Kings. Some places had Oregon State as high as 9-point favorites after the Bowl game schedule announcements.

Currently, Oregon State has settled in as 7-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -290 on the moneyline. That makes Utah State a +230 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 67.5.

Obviously with the lines moving, the early money is trickling in on the Utah State Aggies. And it makes sense, Utah State is 9-4 ATS (against the spread) this season. They are also coming off a dominate performance in the Mountain West Championship game. The Aggies topped San Diego State 46-13, but SDSU was without their starting quarterback and failed to generate much of a passing attack; going 1-for-14 on third down conversion attempts.

I’d expect Oregon State’s offense to be more productive against Utah State this Saturday. Either way the early bettors are backing the Aggies. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. PDT. Get to California and pack SoFi Stadium!