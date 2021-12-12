Oregon State WBB: Beavers Fall To Villanova 56-52

Oregon State fell just short in a close fought contest with the Villanova Wildcats, dropping the Sunday afternoon game 56-52. The Beavers fall to 5-3 overall for the season.

Kennedy Brown got the Beavers the first points of the game, but it was Villanova that took control early, jumping out to a 10-2 lead in the first. Back to back threes from Taya Corosdale and Greta Kampschroeder got the Beavers back in the game, with the Wildcats holding a 12-10 edge after the first quarter.

Layups from Jelena Mitrovic and Ellie Mack gave the Beavers the lead in the second. Mack was the standout for the Beavers in this stage of the game, putting up 8 points in the second as Oregon State and Villanova traded the lead back and forth. The teams left for the locker rooms tied 27-27.

Two threes from Villanova’s Lior Garzon gave the Wildcats early momentum in the third quarter. The Wildcats also benefitted from a huge quarter from Maddy Siegrist, who put up 10 points in the third. With the Beavers struggled with turnovers and with controlling the Villanova fast break, the Wildcats managed to build a 48-41 lead after three.

Jelena Mitrovic started the fourth with four quick points to get the Beavers within three. Villanova answered back, but a three from Ellie Mack cut the Wildcat lead to one. That would be as close as the Beavers would get, as despite a low scoring quarter from Villanova, Oregon State just couldn’t get the final points they needed to pull off the comeback, losing 56-52.

Jelena Mitrovic led the Beavers in scoring with 14 points and 13 rebounds. Ellie Mack finished the night with 11 points, 3 rebounds and 2 assists. Taya Corosdale rounded out the top scorers with 10 points, 11 rebounds and 2 assists.

Up next, the Beavers will travel to Lahaina, Hawaii for the Maui Jim Maui Classic. They’ll take on Idaho on Friday, December 17th and Northern Iowa on Sunday, December 19th.