Beaver Soccer Takes Down St. John’s 2-0 To Advance In Tournament

The #1 Oregon State Beavers advanced to the second round of the NCAA Men’s Soccer Tournament with a 2-0 victory over St. John’s Sunday night. The Beavers will face #6 New Hampshire in the Sweet Sixteen next Sunday in Corvallis.

Check out Mouhameth Thiam's goal that put the Beavers on the board!



Beavers lead St. John's, 1-0.



: https://t.co/QiHGaec4EI pic.twitter.com/sLkgHDVpA9 — Oregon State Men's Soccer (@BeaverMSoccer) November 22, 2021

Oregon State started quickly, with Mouhameth Thiam finding the back of the net in the 11th minute on a rebound from a Carlos Moliner shot. The Beavers held that 1-0 lead for most of the game, until Javier Armas broke through the St. John’s defense to score in the 85th minute with an assist from Sofiane Djeffal on a corner kick. That gave Oregon State their 2-0 margin of victory.

The Beaver defense put on an impressive effort, allowing St. John’s only three shots in each half, with none of them shots on goal. Compared to the Beavers 15 total shots, including 8 on goal, its easy to see just how much Oregon State controlled the offensive pace in the game.

Oregon State will have a harder test next Sunday when the New Hampshire Wildcats come to town. The Wildcats are ranked sixth overall and finished their season 17-1-2, with their only loss coming in the America East Conference Championship game against Vermont. New Hampshire took down North Carolina 4-1 in their first round game.

Kick-off for the Beavers Sweet Sixteen is scheduled for 6:00 PM PT on Sunday, November 28th.