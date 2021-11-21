Oregon State Basketball: Opponent Preview - Princeton Tigers (Game 5)

Princeton Tigers (3-1, 0-0)

Head Coach: Mitch Henderson (10th Season, Overall: 165–102)

Mitch Henderson (10th Season, Overall: 165–102)

Points Against: 59.5 PPG

Last Game/Streak: 80-61 Win vs. Marist (1W)

The Skinny

Jaelin Llewellyn (13.5 PPG)

Ryan Langborg (11.5 PPG)

Ethan Wright (10.3 PPG)

Tosan Evbuomwan (9.0 PPG)

Darius Gakwasi (9.0 PPG)

Keeshawn Kellman (7.3 PPG)

Mason Hooks (6.5 PPG)

Philip Byriel (6.0 PPG)

While I’d love to sit here and give you the full breakdown of a Princeton team who sits at 3-1 on the campaign, with their only loss coming at the hands of Minnesota in double-overtime, Sunday’s clash with the Ivy League legends is about much, much more than what the Tigers bring to the table.

Instead, it is a complete litmus test for a 1-3 Beavers group who are coming off a stunning and heart-breaking defeat to Samford. Oregon State needs to simply find out who they are and what direction this program is headed for this season after ending last year on a super high note with an Elite Eight run.

This is a very well-coached and intelligent Tigers team who can score the ball with ease from many different positions and defends at a very underrated level. Oregon State will have their hands full in this one. But regardless, they need to come out with something to prove.

Game Information