Oregon State Basketball: Opponent Preview - Princeton Tigers (Game 5)

Princeton Tigers (3-1, 0-0)
- Head Coach: Mitch Henderson (10th Season, Overall: 165–102)
- Points For: 80.0 PPG
- Points Against: 59.5 PPG
- Last Game/Streak: 80-61 Win vs. Marist (1W)
The Skinny
- Jaelin Llewellyn (13.5 PPG)
- Ryan Langborg (11.5 PPG)
- Ethan Wright (10.3 PPG)
- Tosan Evbuomwan (9.0 PPG)
- Darius Gakwasi (9.0 PPG)
- Keeshawn Kellman (7.3 PPG)
- Mason Hooks (6.5 PPG)
- Philip Byriel (6.0 PPG)
While I’d love to sit here and give you the full breakdown of a Princeton team who sits at 3-1 on the campaign, with their only loss coming at the hands of Minnesota in double-overtime, Sunday’s clash with the Ivy League legends is about much, much more than what the Tigers bring to the table.
Instead, it is a complete litmus test for a 1-3 Beavers group who are coming off a stunning and heart-breaking defeat to Samford. Oregon State needs to simply find out who they are and what direction this program is headed for this season after ending last year on a super high note with an Elite Eight run.
This is a very well-coached and intelligent Tigers team who can score the ball with ease from many different positions and defends at a very underrated level. Oregon State will have their hands full in this one. But regardless, they need to come out with something to prove.
Game Information
- Date: Sunday, November 21st
- Time: 12:00 PM PT
- Location: Gill Coliseum (Corvallis, Oregon)
- Coverage: Pac-12 Network
