Oregon State Basketball: Opponent Preview - Princeton Tigers (Game 5)

A tough Princeton squad won’t make things easy for a fading Beavers group.

By The_Coach
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: DEC 17 Air Force Reserve Basketball Hall of Fame - Iona vs Princeton Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Princeton Tigers (3-1, 0-0)

  • Head Coach: Mitch Henderson (10th Season, Overall: 165–102)
  • Points For: 80.0 PPG
  • Points Against: 59.5 PPG
  • Last Game/Streak: 80-61 Win vs. Marist (1W)

The Skinny

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: NOV 12 Asheville Championship - Princeton v South Carolina Photo by William Howard/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
  • Jaelin Llewellyn (13.5 PPG)
  • Ryan Langborg (11.5 PPG)
  • Ethan Wright (10.3 PPG)
  • Tosan Evbuomwan (9.0 PPG)
  • Darius Gakwasi (9.0 PPG)
  • Keeshawn Kellman (7.3 PPG)
  • Mason Hooks (6.5 PPG)
  • Philip Byriel (6.0 PPG)

While I’d love to sit here and give you the full breakdown of a Princeton team who sits at 3-1 on the campaign, with their only loss coming at the hands of Minnesota in double-overtime, Sunday’s clash with the Ivy League legends is about much, much more than what the Tigers bring to the table.

Instead, it is a complete litmus test for a 1-3 Beavers group who are coming off a stunning and heart-breaking defeat to Samford. Oregon State needs to simply find out who they are and what direction this program is headed for this season after ending last year on a super high note with an Elite Eight run.

This is a very well-coached and intelligent Tigers team who can score the ball with ease from many different positions and defends at a very underrated level. Oregon State will have their hands full in this one. But regardless, they need to come out with something to prove.

Game Information

  • Date: Sunday, November 21st
  • Time: 12:00 PM PT
  • Location: Gill Coliseum (Corvallis, Oregon)
  • Coverage: Pac-12 Network

