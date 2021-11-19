Oregon State Football: Q & A With House of Sparky

Fresh off a big win over Stanford (bowl-eligibility!), the Beavers stay home to take on the Sun Devils. We reached out to our friends at House of Sparky to get the inside scoop.

1.) ASU’s record is a tidy 7-3 on the season. In a couple of their losses (WSU, BYU) turnovers seemed to be a deciding factor. Is there a sense that the Sun Devils are their own worst enemy per se?

ASU has had a number of issues in each of its losses this season, and while turnovers hurt every team, penalties are at the forefront for the Sun Devils. With most of the infractions coming pre snap, any type of hostile atmosphere in Corvallis will play to Oregon State’s advantage.

2) How is the fanbase feeling about the Herm Edwards era? From an outsiders perspective I think of ASU as one of the most talented Pac-12 teams, but perhaps disorganized at times.

You’re correct in that assessment. Most fans are growing weary of Edwards and his staff. the pending recruiting violation investigation coupled with ugly losses has many fans calling for his job. To Edwards’ credit, the ship has been righted after a tough loss more than once this year. Even with a win at OSU and a win vs Arizona to close the year, it will be one of the more disappointing 9-3 regular seasons the school has seen.

3) Oregon State likes to rely on their run game. How is ASU’s run defense? Will they force the Beavs to beat them through the air?

BJ Baylor will have every opportunity to gash the ASU defense for chunk gains on first and second down. the front four for Arizona State is banged up, and it shows in their pass rush as well as their run defense. While the unit isn’t awful, a powerful back like Baylor should have success. the secondary is where ASU outshines Oregon State on the defensive side of the ball.

4) Prior to the season Mel Kiper had Jayden Daniels as his fourth-best quarterback prospect. How’s his season been, any chance he declares for the 2022 NFL Draft?

Coming into this season, Daniels had a chance to play himself into the first round. his play has been average most of the year, and if he were to declare, he would likely be a day three pick. a return to Tempe or a transfer is the likely scenario for Daniels should he remain in the college ranks.

5) What’s your prediction for Saturday’s game?

Saturday night’s game will be a close one, and it will come down to how disciplined ASU is. they’re the more talented roster, but that has proven to not matter in two road losses at BYU and Utah. If Rachaad White can do his thing, and ASU can control time of possession, they’ll come out on top.

Oregon State and Arizona State kick off at 7:30 PM PT on Saturday. You can watch the game on the ESPN or get down to Reser and see the team in person.