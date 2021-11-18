Oregon State WBB: Beavers Take Down Cal Baptist 80-72

After a tough challenge in the first half from California Baptist, a dominant third quarter powered Oregon State to an 80-72 win over the Lancers. Oregon State improves to 2-0 on the season.

The Beavers jumped out to an early lead in the first few minutes of the opening quarter, but Cal Baptist proved to be a tough team to pull away from. The Lancers bounced back and took a 25-24 lead after the first behind some excellent three point shooting. CBU hit 5 threes in the first.

The second quarter was close, but Cal Baptist continued to have the edge. Three point shooting continued to give the Lancers the edge, with CBU hitting 4 to OSU’s 2. By the end of the first half, Cal Baptist held on to a 5 point lead, 20-15.

The third quarter was where things finally shifted towards Oregon State. The Beaver defense locked down on Cal Baptist, allowing the Lancers just 6 points in the quarter. In the meantime, the OSU offense exploded, with freshman Greta Kampschroeder leading the way with 13 points, hitting all three of her three point attempts in the third. The Beavers scored 28 in the quarter to take a commanding 67-51 lead.

Greta for 3! She's got 10 and the Gill Coliseum crowd is getting loud!#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/k1uC5BNglH — Oregon State WBB (@BeaverWBB) November 18, 2021

Cal Baptist managed to claw their way back into a single digit deficit by the end of the final quarter, but it was far too late to challenge Oregon State for the lead. Despite being outscored in every quarter but the third, the Beavers held on for an 8 point, 80-72 victory.

Rebounding was one of the biggest stories of the night. The Beavers won the rebounding battle 49-25, and the offensive rebounding battle 16-2. That meant when CBU’s shooting went a little cold, momentum drastically shifted toward Oregon State, as they simply got many more scoring opportunities.

Taya Corosdale was a big part of winning that rebounding battle. She scored 5 points last night, but her biggest contribution was grabbing rebounds, picking up 12 total, 5 of them offensively. She also added two assists.

Taya with the 2nd chance points and we are tied! 47-47 early in the 3rd#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/Cbl0GYauZV — Oregon State WBB (@BeaverWBB) November 18, 2021

Talia Von Oelhoffen was the Beavers top scorer for the second game in a row. She finished with 18 points, 1 rebound and 1 assist. Taylor Jones was right behind her with 17 points, 7 rebounds and an assist.

After being quiet in her first game as a Beaver, Greta Kampschroeder had a huge showing Wednesday night. She finished with 13 points and 7 rebounds. Oregon State’s freshmen continue to look fantastic this season.

The Beavers will be back on the court Saturday, when they host CSU Bakersfield. Tip off is set for 12:00 PM PT.