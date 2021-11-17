Oregon State Soccer Earns First Overall Bid In NCAA Tournament

It’s been a season to remember for Oregon State soccer, and after going 12-2-3 in 2021, they’ve ascended to the number one spot in the college soccer rankings and earned the first overall seed in the NCAA Tournament.

That means they’ll get a bye for the first round, and then take on the winner of the first round matchup between St. John’s and Princeton. Oregon State’s first game in the tournament is scheduled for this Sunday, November 21st in Corvallis.

Oregon State has also racked up a number of year end awards. In particular, the team picked up 4 out of the 5 postseason awards from the Pac-12 Conference. Sofianne Djeffal was named the conference’s player of the year, Tyrone Mondi won offensive player of the year honors, Joran Gerbert won freshman of the year and head coach Terry Boss was named the conference’s best coach.

After being a top team for a few seasons, it looks like Oregon State is finally in a place where they can make a deep run at a national championship. It should be a very exciting postseason.