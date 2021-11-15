 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Oregon State Basketball: Beavers at Tulsa Gamethread (Game 3)

The Beavers will try to get back on track against Tulsa.

By The_Coach
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 28 Central Florida at Tulsa Photo by David Stacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Game Information

  • Date: Monday, November 15th
  • Time: 6:00 PM PT
  • Location: Reynolds Center (Tulsa, Oklahoma)
  • Coverage: ESPNU

