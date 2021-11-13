Oregon State Opens Season With 82-52 Win Over Loyola Marymount

Oregon State’s young players made some big statements in the team’s first game of the season, a big 82-52 win over Loyola Marymount. The Beavers open their season 1-0 for the 24th straight season.

The performance of two freshmen was the big story of the night. AJ Marotte helped the team get in front early in the first, hitting back to back threes. LMU managed to claw their way back into the game in the final minutes of the quarter, with Khari Clark scoring four points to get within 3 of the Beavers, 18-15.

Oregon State really took control in the second, with Von Oelhoffen once again leading the way for the Beavers. She started the quarter with a three and scored 8 total in the quarter. She was also aggressive on defense, with two steals and a block. Marotte also continued to be a dangerous shooting threat, hitting her third three of the night. By the end of the first half, the Beavers were up 14, 44-30.

Things continued to go Oregon State’s way in the second half, with Taylor Jones immediately capitalizing on an LMU turnover to get some points for the Beavers. OSU’s defense really locked down the Lions in this quarter, allowing the team only 8 points. The Oregon State offense didn’t slow down, scoring 23 to go up 29 after three, 67-38.

The fourth quarter wasn’t quite as lopsided, though the Beavers still controlled the pace. Jones and Taya Corosdale really set the tone this quarter, with effective rebounding and aggressive defense smothering any chance at a Loyola comeback. The Beavers finished with a 30 point win, 82-52.

Great feed from Taya and Taylor becomes the third Beaver in double-figures tonight!#GoBeavs pic.twitter.com/5iu5McPqSM — Oregon State WBB (@BeaverWBB) November 13, 2021

Talia Von Oelhoffen led the team in scoring, with 19 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists. Taylor Jones added 15 points and 8 rebounds. AJ Marotte also added 15 points in her first official game as a Beaver, along with 2 rebounds and an assist. Marotte definitely looks like she could become the Beavers next elite shooter.

The Beavers have some time off before their next game. They’ll take on California Baptist in Corvallis next Wednesday, November 19th, with tip off set for 7:00 PM PT.