Beavers Fall To Iowa State 60-50

In their first road game of the season the Oregon State Beavers came up short against the Iowa State Cyclones, losing 60-50. That drops the team to 1-1 after their victory over Portland Stat earlier this week.

It was a low scoring game in which both sides seemed sluggish out of the gate. ISU held the lead early in the first half, but some nice shooting from Jarod Lucas and Gianni Hunt kept the Beavers close. After both teams fell into a dry spell midway through the first, the Cyclones managed to start to pull in front, extending their lead to 12 with 3 and half minutes left in the half. Oregon State managed to corral their momentum however, scoring the next six points to enter the locker rooms only down six, 26-20.

In the second both teams continued to trade points, but Oregon State’s shooting could not find a rhythm. The Beavers shot only 33.9% from the field Friday night, with a 13.6 percentage on threes. Even on free throws they struggled, hitting only half of their shots. That poor shooting let the Cyclones rebuild their lead, with ISU leading by as much as 16. The Beavers managed to shave a few points off that lead, but the game never real seemed competitive in the second half, with Oregon State falling 60-50.

No Beaver hit double digits in scoring tonight, but Warith Alatishe and Maurice Calloo tied for the Beaver lead in points scored, with 8 each. Jarod Lucas was right behind with 6, with all of his points coming from 2 of the 3 three pointers the Beavers managed to sink tonight. Not the prettiest night from Oregon State, but shooting should improve as the season goes on.

The Beavers will stay on the road and take on Tulsa on Monday. Tip off is set for 5:00 PM PT, with ESPNU airing the game.