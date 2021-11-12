 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Oregon State Basketball: Beavers at Iowa State Gamethread (Game 2)

The Beavers look to start 2-0 on the road against a Big 12 foe.

By The_Coach
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 10 Big 12 Championship - TCU v Iowa State Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Game Info

  • Date: Friday, November 12th
  • Time: 5:00 PM PT
  • Location: Hilton Coliseum (Ames, Iowa)
  • Coverage: Big 12 Network/ESPN+

