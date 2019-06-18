Oregon State Football Recruiting: 2020 Prospects to Watch

On BTD’s most recent Podcast, we talked about the Beavers recruiting focus and dove into a few of the prospects that Oregon State is targeting for the 2020 recruiting class. Today I wanted to go a little more in depth on a few of the recruits and predict if they will ultimately decide to commit to Oregon State.

Each of the prospects listed below have already been offered by Oregon State. They are all considered 3-star prospects by 247 Sports, but I would not be surprised if a few of them eventually earn a 4th-star rating to their resume.

Here’s who Beaver fans should keep an eye out for:

Levi Rogers - OG

Levi Rogers is a 6-foot-5, 270-pound offensive lineman from Woodinville, WA. Rogers is a beast and has offers from every top Pac-12 school (USC, UCLA, Oregon, ASU etc.). The Beavers are in the hunt for Rogers and Jim Michalczik is arguably the best offensive line coach in the conference. Rogers could be a 4-year starter type of guy if he commits to the Beavers.

Prediction: Oregon State will be in the hunt to earn Rogers commitment, but ultimately I believe he’ll end up at USC or Washington (if they offer him).

Latrell Bankston - DT (JUCO)

Latrell Bankston is a 6-foot-1, 285-pound defensive tackle. Bankston recorded 16 tackles and 3 sacks at Hutchinson C.C. as a freshman. He holds offers from Arizona, Boise State, ECU and Western Michigan. He also appears to be friends with recent Oregon State commit Nashon Wright. Also, Bankston will be visiting Corvallis this weekend (June 21st).

Prediction: Oregon State is the front runner and I believe he will commit; possibly this weekend.

Jake Overman - TE

Jake Overman is a 6-foot-4, 235-pound tight end from Anaheim, CA. The Beavers have put the full-court press on and have heavily recruited Jake. The talented tight end is set to visit Corvallis this weekend (which should be another huge weekend for recruiting purposes). Jake Overman holds offers from Arizona, Colorado, Cal, Utah, Vanderbilt and many others.

Prediction: Oregon State. I don’t believe Overman will commit on his official visit this weekend, but I do think the Beavers are near the top of his list and he could commit to the Beavers if they continue to heavily recruit him.

Jamir Shepard - WR

Jamir Shepard is a 6-foot-2, 190-pound receiver from Palo Alto, CA. He holds offers from Arizona State, Washington State, Fresno State and others. Shepard has already visited Corvallis and the Beavers seem to be at the top of his list.

Prediction: Oregon State. Shepard seems to have the Beavers at the top of his list, but watch out for Oregon and Washington who have shown interest but have not yet pulled the trigger on offering him a scholarship.

Caadyn Stephen - OT

Caadyn Stephen is a 6-foot-6, 295-pound offensive tackle from Camas, WA. Stephen is a very talented offensive tackle who holds offers from: Washington State, Cal, Arizona State, Colorado, Boise State, USC and others. Caadyn just recently picked up his USC offer and I would expect his recruitment to continue to heat up.

Prediction: Washington State. Caadyn’s top schools are a little bit of a mystery and an offer from USC might be too much to pass up; but my guess is he signs with the Cougars.

Justin Baker - RB

Justin Baker is a small, but explosive running back from Burien, WA. The all purpose back has recieved a ton of interest from schools around the nation. Currently holding offers from: Nebraska, Cal, Arizona, Colorado, Boise State, Air Force and others. The Beavers have a history of properly utilizing smaller running backs and are in the running to land Baker’s commitment.

Prediction: Arizona. The Beavers are definitely one of Baker’s top schools, but for some reason I think the Wildcat’s run heavy offense could end up being the difference maker.

Others to keep an eye out on: Aidan Finney (OT), Samuel Peacock (OT),Kaleo Ballungay (TE), Ender Aguilar (DE), Alex Lemon (DE), Jeremiah Hunter (WR), Maureese Wren (ATH), Silas Starr (WR), Jalen John (RB), Max Lenzy (CB), Luke Marion (S), Grant Starck (OL), DeShawn Lynch (DE), Silas Bolden (WR) and many many others.

While it’s obviously early in the process and we are about 8 months away from National Signing Day (6 months from the early signing period). The Beavers 2020 recruiting class has been quietly coming together in an impressive manner. They have 6 talented recruits who’ve verbally committed and I would expect them to add to that total this weekend. Go Beavers!