Caleb Lightbourn Transfers to Oregon State

It appears that Oregon State football has landed a transfer punter. Back in mid-April, Caleb Lightbourn announced his decision to transfer away from Nebraska Football. Today on Twitter he announced Corvallis, Oregon as his next home.

Caleb Lightbourn is a Washougal, Washington native and will surely enjoy the closer proximity to home. Caleb Lightbourn originally committed to Nebraska in the 2016 recruiting class. The former 3-star punter had the unenviable job of succeeding Sam Foltz, who died in a tragic car crash in 2016 just prior to Big Ten Media Days. As a freshman, he averaged 39.7 yards per punt and improved to 42.1 yards per punt as a sophomore, ranking sixth in the Big Ten.

With 148 career punts on his resume at Nebraska he was considered a shoe-in to continue handling the punting duties, but unfortunately fell into a bit of a slump and lost his starting job last year to walk-on Isaac Armstrong. In his statement, he said he is “seeking a fresh start where I can be myself again and reach my full potential both athletically and academically.”

Caleb Lightbourn did not use a redshirt while at Nebraska and will in all likelihood sit out the 2019 season and then have the inside position to winning starting punting duties in 2020. Current starter Daniel Rodriguez will be a red shirt senior this season and there was no clear successor behind him before Lightbourn’s announcement.