Zeriah Beason commits to Oregon State

Oregon State football may have just landed their headliner in the 2020 recruiting class. Zeriah Beason is a 6-foot, 195-pound electric wide receiver from Duncanville, Texas. He announced his commitment on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

C O M M I T T E D pic.twitter.com/GgWlRIBRZl — ﷼ (@OmgItsZeriah) May 21, 2019

According to 247 Sports Zeriah Beason has 23 offers from schools including: LSU, Florida, Mississippi State, Arizona State, Illinois and a host of other schools. Zeriah Beason is undoubtedly an elite skill player and is considered a four star recruit by Rivals.com. The Beavers did not sign a four star recruit in their last two recruiting classes (Isaiah Hodgins was their most recent four star recruit).

This announcement is a huge victory for Oregon State and comes on the heels of Ben Gulbranson’s verbal commitment to OSU. Gulbranson is a talented pro-style passer and both athletes took an official visit to Corvallis this past weekend. Jonathan Smith and company are known for being excellent offensive-minded coaches and they are sharing their vision with new recruits.

Beason and Gulbranson join John Miller as the first three commitments for the 2020 recruiting class. These commitments are huge for Oregon State and the latest two commitments come less than a week after Jonathan Smith was criticized for his lack of social media use in regards to recruiting. Regardless of his recruiting strategy the early results are looking promising for the 2020 recruiting class.