Oregon State Football Releases Spring Roster

Oregon State football released their first football roster of 2019. The “Spring Football Roster” was released today and can be found here (full list of players below). Oregon State also included a 2019 football signees roster (found here). Many of the 2019 recruits won’t take part in spring football and aren’t included in the spring roster.

A couple of interesting nuggets from the release shows a few position changes from last season. As has been reported, Kee Whetzel is headed to the secondary listed as a “DB”. Joining him in the secondary is Kase Rogers and Mason Moran. Rogers was a do-it-all running back last season as a freshman and as he hones his defensive skills I expect him to see the field quite a bit on special teams.

Addison Gumbs was briefly excluded from the roster before being added to bring the total to 99 players. His good friend DeShon Wilson was not included in Oregon State’s Spring roster reveal though. Wilson ran into trouble with the law last year and it is unclear what his status is with the University.

LaMone Williams and Jake Luton were both granted a 6th year of eligibility. Both players will provide crucial experience and leadership to a football team looking to take a step forward. The 99 players involved in spring football are listed below. Any other surprises or observations Beaver Nation?

Wilson, Shawn

Gebbia, Tristan

Willard, Aidan

Manning, Jr., Jeffrey

Taylor, Kolby

Luton, Jake

Tago, Matthew

Moore, Nick

Whetzel, Kee

Bradford, Trevon

Allen, Tino

Rashed Jr., Hamilcar

Hicks-Onu, Omar

Smalls, Isaiah

Colletto, Jack

Cotton, TraJon

Irish, Jesiah

Hayes, Kaleb

Stewart, I’Shawn

Gumbs, Addison

Lindsey, Tyjon

Flemings, Champ

Hodgins, Isaiah

McCartan, John

Gould, Anthony

Short, Aaron

Baylor, B.J.

Pierce, Artavis

Robinson, Jaden

Jefferson, Jermar

Russell, Wynston

Dunn, Isaiah

Tyler, Jr., Calvin

Morris, David

Madison, Ta’Ron

Watson, Moku

Grant, Jaydon

Munyagi Jr., Rweha

Watkins, Matt

Oladapo, Kitan

Gregory, Jordan

Rogers, Kase

Bettles, Braelen

Alfieri, Mikey

Moore, Jalen

Roberts, Avery

Moran, Mason

Morton, Connor

Speights, Omar

Firth, Keegan

Loecher, Luke

Rodriguez, Daniel

Bush, Jaelen

Smith, Shemar

Taumoelau, Doug

Tufaga, Isaiah

Sandberg, Simon

Taufa’asau, Ralph

Choukair, Jordan

Skelton, Alexander

Hughes-Murray, Andrzej

Whittley, Jordan

Leonnig, Luke

Bickler, Bradley

McCullough, Mitchell

Montibon, Keli’i

Warick, Conner

Cordasco, Clay

Sharp, Riley

Mengis, Chris

Vanderlaan, Rob

Merickel, Thomas

Lavaka, Gus

Clarke, Onesimus

Gray, Joshua

Kipper, Brandon

Keobounnam, Nous

Levengood, Jake

Wellsfry, Brock

Brandel, Blake

Bennett, Evan

Littell, Keldon

Mackay, Travis

Togiai, Noah

Dockery, Job

Quitoriano, Teagan

Van Valkenburg, Nick

Bodden, Andre

Bramscher, Bryce

Briski, Sebastian

Holum, Jack

Hodgins, Isaac

Reichner, Jeromy

Garcia, Isaac

Elliott, Shawn

Dawkins, Keishon

Williams, LaMone

Anderson, Cody

Aydon, Elu

Oregon State will officially kick-off Spring Practice on Tuesday, March 5. They are planning on holding two, open-to-the-public practices in April as well.