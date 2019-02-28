Oregon State Football Releases Spring Roster

Oregon State football released their first football roster of 2019. The “Spring Football Roster” was released today and can be found here (full list of players below). Oregon State also included a 2019 football signees roster (found here). Many of the 2019 recruits won’t take part in spring football and aren’t included in the spring roster.
A couple of interesting nuggets from the release shows a few position changes from last season. As has been reported, Kee Whetzel is headed to the secondary listed as a “DB”. Joining him in the secondary is Kase Rogers and Mason Moran. Rogers was a do-it-all running back last season as a freshman and as he hones his defensive skills I expect him to see the field quite a bit on special teams.
Addison Gumbs was briefly excluded from the roster before being added to bring the total to 99 players. His good friend DeShon Wilson was not included in Oregon State’s Spring roster reveal though. Wilson ran into trouble with the law last year and it is unclear what his status is with the University.
LaMone Williams and Jake Luton were both granted a 6th year of eligibility. Both players will provide crucial experience and leadership to a football team looking to take a step forward. The 99 players involved in spring football are listed below. Any other surprises or observations Beaver Nation?
Oregon State will officially kick-off Spring Practice on Tuesday, March 5. They are planning on holding two, open-to-the-public practices in April as well.