BTD’s ESPN Capital One Bowl Mania Update: ...And Then There Was One!

The bittersweet mentioning that the National Championship game is finally here, not only means that we’ve reached the pinnacle of the college football season...but also, that we’ve sadly reached it’s end. And while there will still be more talk about the wonderful game of college football all through the off-season, the fact of the matter is that the National Championship game will also wrap up our ESPN Capital One Bowl Mania Challenge here at Building The Dam. Below, we take one last look at the “Top 5” on the leaderboard in our group with now every single bowl game finished besides that coveted meeting between Alabama and Clemson, which will come around this time next week.

The Leaderboard

T-1. “The_Coach_BTD” - The_Coach_BTD (25 Points)

T-1. “moenp 1” - moenp (25 Points)

T-3. “1ESPNFAN80473152” - ESPNFAN80473152 (24 Points)

T-3. “135257jerry” - 35257jerry (24 Points)

T-3. “1Smokeydahbear” - Smokeydahbear (24 Points)