Beavers in the NFL: Preseason Week 3

Week three of the NFL Preseason is in the books, and a lot of former Oregon State players are battling for the final roster spots up for grabs. Here’s our weekly check in on all the former Beavers currently in the league.

D.J. Alexander : Seattle Seahawks - Linebacker

Alexander is still recovering from injury, and hasn’t made an impact in Seattle’s preseason. While K.J. Wright’s injury is going to change the way Seattle puts their linebacker corps together, Alexander is still not expected to make the 53 man roster.

Josh Andrews : Minnesota Vikings - Guard

After an injury in last week’s game, Andrews was held out in this weekend’s game against Seattle. Andrews spot on the roster is currently up in the air. The Vikings are still without Center Pat Elflein after his injury in the NFC Championship game. Andrews could compete for that spot, but the Vikings did just trade for former Giant Brett Jones. Andrews could end up anywhere from starter to off the roster. Hopefully he gets back in action this weekend.

Victor Bolden Jr. : San Francisco 49ers - Wide Receiver

Bolden didn’t see any targets in the 49ers game against the Colts, and with the 49ers receiving corps looking deep, he’s not expected to make the roster. Compounding his problems, he will have to sit out the first four games of the season with a suspension for PEDs. There’s a good chance Bolden makes an NFL roster eventually, but he may have to wait awhile.

Tim Cook : Jacksonville Jaguars - Running Back

Cook is battling for a spot backing up Leonard Fornette. It’s a tough competition, with T.J. Yeldon and Corey Grant ahead of him. Cook ran for 10 yards on 4 attempts in the Jags game against Atlanta.

Brandin Cooks : Los Angeles Rams - Wide Receiver

Cooks didn’t see any time in the Rams game this weekend, as LA held out nearly all of their starters. Still, Cooks seems to be gelling well with his new team, and will add a lot of Jared Goff’s game.

Treston Decoud: Houston Texans - Safety

Decoud had two tackles in Houston’s game this weekend. The Texans made the call to move Decoud to Safety last month, and he’s still working on it. The fact that Houston is moving him around does not suggest that the Texans have a long term plan for him; he may have to find a place somewhere else.

Sean Harlow : Atlanta Falcons - Guard

Harlow has been fighting for the last spot on the offensive line, but has put in a pretty good preseason, so his chances look good.

Johnny Hekker: Los Angeles Rams - Punter

Hekker had three punts with a 39.3 average this weekend. There’s no doubt he makes the Rams roster, just whenever or not he makes his way back to the Pro Bowl. Or, dare we say, the first MVP Punter?

Manase Hungalu : Jacksonville Jaguars - Linebacker

Hungalu saw some playtime in the second half, and with the current state of the Jaguars Lienbackers, has a decent chance at making the roster as a back up. He will have to step up next weekend to make that happen.

Andy Levitre: Atlanta Falcons - Guard

Levitre’s looked fantastic in the preseason, and his spot on the roster has never been in doubt.

Sean Mannion: Los Angeles Rams - Quarterback

Mannion completed 11 passes for 68 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in his time on the field this weekend. He’s in a fight with Brandon Allen for the backup Quarterback spot, but while Allen has looked good at times in the preseason, I think the Rams will go with the more experienced option.

Ryan Nall : Chicago Bears - Running Back

Nall rushed for 26 yards on 8 attempts in this weekend’s game against the Chiefs. Nall’s spot on the Bears roster is still up in the air, and will likely come down to whether or not the Bears decide to carry four running backs.

Steven Nelson : Kansas City Chiefs - Cornerback

Nelson sat out this weekend’s game after a head injury in the previous game. Nelson is still expected to start if he is healthy.

Ricky Ortiz: Atlanta Falcons - Running Back

Ortiz saw the most snaps at full back in this weekend’s game against the Texans, and should have that spot locked down on the roster.

Kyle Peko: Denver Broncos - Nose Tackle

Peko did not see a lot of action this weekend, but is still the favorite to back up his cousin Domata Peko at Nose Tackle.

Jordan Poyer: Buffalo Bills - Safety

Poyer had seven total tackles against Cincinnati. He’ll be a starter on a strong Buffalo secondary.

Mike Remmers : Minnesota Vikings - Offensive Tackle

Remmers got back in action for the Vikings this weekend, and will be locking down a starting spot with little trouble.

Jacquizz Rodgers : Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Running Back

Rodgers had 3 carries for 8 yards, and one reception for 5 yards. The Bucs Running Back situation is up in the air with the injury to Charles Sims, which means Rodgers could be in line for a bigger role.

Isaac Seumalo : Philadelphia Eagles - Guard

Seumalo got snaps at Center, Guard, and Tackle this weekend. His versatility should give him a great shot at making the roster.

Dustin Stanton : Dallas Cowboys - Guard

Stanton was hurt in this weekend’s game against Arizona, and the Cowboys waived him shortly afterward.

Markus Wheaton : Philadelphia Eagles - Wide Receiver

Wheaton’s hamstring has limited his ability to contribute this preseason, and it may cost him a roster spot with the Eagles. He’s got one week left to earn his way onto the field.

There’s one week left for all these players on the bubble to make their way onto rosters. We’ll keep you updated until then.