Oregon State Football: Xavier Crawford Transferring To Central Michigan

In a turn of events that’s sure to surprise most Oregon State Beaver fans, OSU junior cornerback Xavier Crawford seems to be taking his talents elsewhere.

While Crawford is still listed on the Oregon State football roster, which is listed as accurate “as of July 9th”, Crawford’s Twitter bio now simply says “CMU ”.

Additionally, the name Xavier Crawford has appeared on Central Michigan’s football roster with the same hometown, high school, and height as the OSU standout.

Crawford graduated from Oregon State in June and would be eligible to compete immediately. Former Oregon State defensive backs coach and interim head coach Cory Hall was hired by the Chippewas this past March as the defensive backs coach and defensive recruiting coordinator. Seeing how that relationship between Hall and Crawford already exists, it makes sense why this move would happen.

Crawford redshirted his first year at Oregon State before starting every game at corner in 2016 and earning an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention. In 2017, Crawford missed the last seven games of the year due to a back injury. In total, he has 87 career tackles, one interception, 13 pass deflections, one forced fumble and two tackles for loss.

Central Michigan football staff could not be immediately reached for comment. This story will be updated as we have more information.

Needless to say, this is a big pretty big loss for Oregon State.

UPDATE: Mike Singer of BeaversEdge.com posted a story Wednesday afternoon stating he has confirmed with an Oregon State spokesperson that Crawford did in fact leave the football program.