West Salem 3-star ATH Anthony Gould commits to Oregon State

Under previous head coach Gary Andersen, Oregon State never really got a frim grasp on recruiting the best prospects from around the state causing fans to become confused as to why the previous coaching staff was never really on the same page when it came to what and where their recruiting was at the time.

However, ever since Jonathan Smith and his staff took over as head coach of Oregon State football, we have seen a difference in attidude and focus when it comes to where the staff’s priorities are when it comes to recruiting and it starts with high school prospects from within the “Beaver State”.

Back in November of 2017, prior to the hiring of Jonathan Smith, the Beavers added a commitment from 247Sports three-star defensive tackle Kelsen Hennessy from Clackamas high school, taking a step in the right direction in their recruiting effors.

On Friday afternoon, Oregon State picked up it’s second commitment in the 2019 class from 247Sports three-star athlete Anthony Gould from West Salem high school.

The 5-foot-10, 180-pound wide receiver/running back, who is also one of the fastest athletes not only in the state of Oregon, but on the entire West coast, received his offer from the new Beaver staff back in late December. The Jonathan Smith led staff was quick to make Gould feel like a priority and made sure the West Salem prospect is well aware of what their goals are for the future for Oregon State football along with how they would plan on utilizing the speedy athlete whether that’s as a wide receiver/slot receiver, running back, or kick returner.

Gould will continue to compete with the track team for West Salem during the offseason along with participating in tournaments for his 7-on-7 team, Team Lillard, led by head coach Houston Lillard competing against some of the best prospects from the West coast aiming to improve his individual talents. Gould looks to help lead the West Salem Titans during the 2018 season on a title run to solidify himself and team as one of the best in Oregon high school football.

He will continue to hear from other programs looking to reach out to the versatile and dynamic athlete, but for now Gould is very happy with his decision to be proudly wearing the orange and black and is excited about the future that Jonathan Smith has envisioned for Beaver football. Look for Gould to attend multiple spring practices along with attending the spring game as well on April 28th.

