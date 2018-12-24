The Beavers 2019 recruiting class rolled in nicely on the first day of the early signing period with all 15 verbal commits signing to play for Oregon State in 2019. With the early signing period wrapped up here’s a look at who is still undecided and will be looking for their future college during the next month or so.

Top remaining 2019 targets for Oregon State:

Defense

Raymond Vohasek: Vohasek is a junior college defensive end that is looking to make an impact at the FBS level. Oregon State and North Carolina are the top schools vying for his services and the Beavers desperately need a 6-4, 255-pound defensive end who can pressure opposing quarterbacks.

James Rawls - Rawls is another junior college defense end who played last season at Fullerton community college. Oregon State was his first FBS offer, but he has major pass-rushing potential at 6-4, 265-pounds. He could make an immediate impact for Oregon State.

DeOnte Washington: Washington is a big-time athlete from Colorado. Oregon State hasn’t yet offered him a scholarship, but he is absolutely on their radar. Last summer he ran a 4.61 second 40-yard dash and as plenty of strength. He holds offers from Air Force and Northern Colorado, but is holding out for a school like Utah, CSU or OSU to offer him.

David Ugwoegbu: Mr. Ugwoegbu is the younger brother of former Oregon State linebacker Bright Ugwoegbu. Unfortunately, David is leaning towards signing with Oklahoma or Texas A&M, but he is an absolute beast. Bright Ugwoegbu was one of my favorite Beaver players a couple of seasons ago and while unlikely, it would be pretty cool if the Beavs somehow landed is younger brother.

Latrell Alexander: Alexander is a 6-foot-2, 275-pound DT from Louisiana. He holds offers from Kentucky, Oregon State and a few local colleges. He’s receiving interest from LSU, but they haven’t offered him and OSU obviously needs talented defensive lineman.

Nate Polk: Polk is a safety from Scottsdale, AZ. The 3-star prospect holds a plethora of FBS and Pac-12 offers including: Utah, Oregon, OSU, Arizona and other more. The Beavers should put on the full court press to get peak Polk’s interest in Corvallis because he would be a welcome addition to the Beavers secondary.

Dawaiian McNeely: Another safety cracks the list. McNeely holds offers from ASU, Utah State, CSU and others (including OSU). McNeely is waiting to the regular signing period and Oregon State has an opportunity to keep recruiting him.

Drew Fowler: The northwest native has a bunch of FBS offers and is leaning towards signing with Princeton. Fowler has received offers from most ivy league schools, but OSU is his only ‘Power 5’ offer (although Wisconsin is interested). It will be interesting to see if the Beavers can keep the Washingtonian in the northwest over the next couple of months.

Ruperake Fuavai: The inside linebacker from Washington holds offers from Oregon State, Idaho and New Mexico. He visited Oregon State for the spring game and is physical tackling machine. Fuavai wants an offer from Chris Petersen and the Washington Huskies, but another option is to come to Corvallis make them regret it once a year.

Offense

Cam’Ron Johnson: Johnson is a 6-4, 285-pound offensive tackle from Texas. Texas Tech and Colorado are at the top of his list, but the Beavers are still in the mix and they need another tackle to play opposite of Blake Brandel.

Jacob Ferenczi: Oregon native, Jacob Ferenczi, from North Bend high school has great potential on the offensive line. He’s got a huge frame at 6-foot-6, 270-pounds and holds offers from OSU and Portland State.

Kyle Patterson: Patterson is a stud TE prospect. He has a bunch of FBS offers and is top three schools at this point are Washington, Oregon State and Air Force. The Beavers are right in the mix and getting another tight end could really boost the Beavs offense.

Nathan Lamb: Everyone knows about Tristan Gebbia and having Jake Luton back for an additional year would be huge, but OSU’s QB depth is a concern. Lamb could be the answer, the 3-star pro-style QB from California is receiving interest from a handful of schools and OSU currently is his only Power 5 offer.

Oregon State has approximately four available scholarships left after the early signing period (assuming no one else transfers, retires, etc.) I’m guessing they will grab a couple more junior college transfers and still have room for new recruits and/or transfers.

Stay tuned to see who is going to grab the last available scholarships.