Simon Sandberg commits to Oregon State

Simon Sandberg is a 6-foot-4, 260-pound defensive lineman from the City College of San Francisco. The junior college transfer is an intriguing defensive end prospect who has not been playing american football for very long.

The budding star was lightly recruited, compared to some of his peers and is originally from Sweden; where hockey and soccer are the main sports. He came to the U.S. to play football and played at the community college level.

Sandberg took a visit to Oregon State’s campus several months ago, but didn’t have much to compare it to. Just one day before the early signing period Simon Sandberg decided to make it official and verbally commit to Oregon State, even though he started hearing from UCLA and others recently.

Stay locked in to Building the Dam tomorrow morning, as the Beavers could have as many as 15 recruits sign at the start of the early signing period.