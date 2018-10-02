Beavers in the NFL - Week 4

Other than a handful of big plays, it was a quiet weekend for our favorite ex-Beavs. Here’s what a rundown of what happened.

Jordan Poyer: Buffalo Bills - Safety

Josh Allen and the Bills offense couldn’t get anything going in their 22-0 loss to the Packers, but Buffalo’s defense came up with some plays. Of particular note to Beavers fans is this pick from Jordan Poyer, off of a tip from Tremaine Edmunds.

It was the first pick of the season for both Poyer and Aaron Rodgers. Poyer finished the game with 6 combined tackles and the interception. He and the Bills take on the Titans next Sunday.

Brandin Cooks: Los Angeles Rams - Wide Receiver

If you’ve been reading this column, you know that for the last three weeks I’ve been saying that Brandin Cooks would be getting his first TD as a Ram any day now. Well, it finally happened, and it was amazing.

JARED GOFF IS OUT HERE DROPPING DIMES‼️@JaredGoff16 finds @brandincooks for the 47-yard TD! pic.twitter.com/5TeFf0YJzT — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 28, 2018

That was a 47 yard bomb from Jared Goff to Cooks. Cooks finished the night with 116 yards and 1 touchdown, and also had 10 yards rushing. The Rams needed all of it in their hard fought 38-31 win over the Vikings. The Rams take on the Seahawks next Sunday.