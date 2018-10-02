Beavers in the NFL - Week 4

Other than a handful of big plays, it was a quiet weekend for our favorite ex-Beavs. Here’s what a rundown of what happened.
- Jordan Poyer: Buffalo Bills - Safety
Josh Allen and the Bills offense couldn’t get anything going in their 22-0 loss to the Packers, but Buffalo’s defense came up with some plays. Of particular note to Beavers fans is this pick from Jordan Poyer, off of a tip from Tremaine Edmunds.
Poyer pick!#BUFvsGB #GoBills pic.twitter.com/IqzcIdHtFn— Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) September 30, 2018
It was the first pick of the season for both Poyer and Aaron Rodgers. Poyer finished the game with 6 combined tackles and the interception. He and the Bills take on the Titans next Sunday.
- Brandin Cooks: Los Angeles Rams - Wide Receiver
If you’ve been reading this column, you know that for the last three weeks I’ve been saying that Brandin Cooks would be getting his first TD as a Ram any day now. Well, it finally happened, and it was amazing.
JARED GOFF IS OUT HERE DROPPING DIMES‼️@JaredGoff16 finds @brandincooks for the 47-yard TD! pic.twitter.com/5TeFf0YJzT— Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) September 28, 2018
That was a 47 yard bomb from Jared Goff to Cooks. Cooks finished the night with 116 yards and 1 touchdown, and also had 10 yards rushing. The Rams needed all of it in their hard fought 38-31 win over the Vikings. The Rams take on the Seahawks next Sunday.
- Unfortunately there’s not many more highlights from Beavers. Andy Levitre is out for the season. Victor Bolden Jr. finished up his suspension. Jacquizz Rodgers didn’t get any carries. Even Johnny Hekker had an off night, with 2 punts for 71 yards, “only” averaging 35.5 yards. Still great, but not Hekker great. Hopefully next week there will be better news in Beaver land.
