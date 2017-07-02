Michael Conforto Named to MLB All-Star Game

Former Oregon State baseball star, Michael Conforto, has been named to his first Major League All-Star Game. Conforto who is currently on the 10-day DL (disabled list) due to a bruised left hand, is the only representative from the Mets. He is scheduled to return next weekend against the Cardinals and unless he encounters a setback he should be available for the All-Star Game on July 11th.

Michael Conforto is hitting .285 with 14 home runs, 41 RBI’s in 69 games. At just 24 years of age, Conforto is considered one of the baseball’s budding young stars but that was not always the case. He had a disappointing 2016 campaign and was even demoted to Triple-A for about a month. Many wondered if he would make the major-league roster this spring, but Conforto secured a role as a bench player and forced his way onto the field due to his exceptional hitting.

His quest for playing time was aided by a hot start and also an injury to everyday outfielder, Yoenis Cespedes. Cespedes suffered a nagging hamstring injury last month and Conforto took full advantage. He’s emerged as the Mets' best hitter and perhaps one of the best hitters in all of baseball.